Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

ACWX stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

