Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 312,442 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 39,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,936,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $173,718.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,454.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.