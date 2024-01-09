Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 314 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,516 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $235.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $245.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

