Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 333 Shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 10.20% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

RYJ stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $62.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46.

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

