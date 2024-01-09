Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.65% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $12,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.