Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

