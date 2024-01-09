Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.18% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

CGCP stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

