Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.42 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in HubSpot by 58.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 101,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 72.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $557.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.27. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $276.67 and a one year high of $593.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -154.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $20,978,655. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.