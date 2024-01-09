Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 114.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,564 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of State Street worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after purchasing an additional 144,288 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

State Street Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

