Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 796,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after acquiring an additional 140,337 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,337,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 268.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 118,237 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 225,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 81,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 571,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 72,491 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SYLD opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

