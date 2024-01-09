Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $185.10. The stock has a market cap of $321.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

