Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.36% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 722,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,257,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $48.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

