Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $11.38 Million in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 442,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,380,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

