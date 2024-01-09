Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 164,395 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

