Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $12.63 Million Investment in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.34% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

