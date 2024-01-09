Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 48,265 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

IPG opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

