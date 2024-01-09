Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 170.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

