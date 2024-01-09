Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,114 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of APA worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

