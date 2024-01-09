Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diageo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.45. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

