Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,155 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Jabil worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Jabil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JBL opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $551,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,611,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,529 shares of company stock worth $19,297,569 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

