Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,658 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,638 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

