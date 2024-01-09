Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,883 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $195.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average of $181.77. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.