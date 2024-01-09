Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after buying an additional 289,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,257,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after buying an additional 105,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after buying an additional 288,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

