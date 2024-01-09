Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Restaurant Brands International worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after acquiring an additional 223,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,702,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,744,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 210,216 shares during the period.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

