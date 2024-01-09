Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 in the last three months. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

