Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Repsol Price Performance

REPYY stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.74. Repsol has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Repsol had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3446 dividend. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Stories

