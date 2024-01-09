Restore (LON:RST) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $210.70

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.70 ($2.69) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.68). Restore shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.76), with a volume of 242,563 shares changing hands.

Restore Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £299.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1,353.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

