Reviewing DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and Benchmark Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 1 0 3.00 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.78%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -39.56% 14.18% 12.08% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, suggesting that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Benchmark Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million N/A -$233.98 million ($2.41) -3.54 Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Benchmark Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoubleDown Interactive.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Benchmark Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

