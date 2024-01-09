Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 4.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

CVX stock opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $282.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

