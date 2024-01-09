River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 598 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 54.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 192,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 67,691 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,385,000 after buying an additional 844,272 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,171,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 205,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 62,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

