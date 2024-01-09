Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 70 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $543.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.15 and its 200 day moving average is $487.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

