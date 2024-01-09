Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.6 %
BEN stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.09%.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
