Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

BEN stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

