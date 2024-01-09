Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.08 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGE Energy

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.