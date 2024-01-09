Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 6,123 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.91%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.