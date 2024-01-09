Rockland Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

