Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,386 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

