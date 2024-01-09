Rockland Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MSI opened at $312.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

