Rockland Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $23,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.58.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

