Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 116,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 415,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 106,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

