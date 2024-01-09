Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.15

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and traded as high as $10.14. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 58,550 shares traded.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

Royce Global Value Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

