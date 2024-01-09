Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.15

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and traded as high as $10.14. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 58,550 shares traded.
Royce Global Value Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.
Royce Global Value Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
