RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Decreased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

