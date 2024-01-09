Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.95

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 3849922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$513.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Rusoro Mining alerts:

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.