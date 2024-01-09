Sawyer & Company Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $282.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

