Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

