Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 124,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 224,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHX stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

