Seaview Investment Managers LLC Buys 2,781 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.7% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 390,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $536.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.98 and its 200-day moving average is $512.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $496.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

