Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 106.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,908 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,735,000 after acquiring an additional 125,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

