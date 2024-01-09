Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $921.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.15 and a twelve month high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

