Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $536.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.98 and its 200-day moving average is $512.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

