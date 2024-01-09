Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 70 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 390,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $196,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $536.52 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.98 and a 200-day moving average of $512.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

